Short Interest in Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) Grows By 125.5%

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 257,700 shares, a growth of 125.5% from the February 13th total of 114,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 359,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

In other news, insider Oa Eagle Group Investors, Llc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $2,870,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 679,504 shares of company stock valued at $9,591,952 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Point Credit alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Eagle Point Credit in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Point Credit in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Eagle Point Credit by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Point Credit in the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Eagle Point Credit in the third quarter worth about $158,000. 27.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Point Credit stock opened at $13.76 on Friday. Eagle Point Credit has a one year low of $11.35 and a one year high of $15.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.20 million, a PE ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.93 and its 200 day moving average is $14.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.21%. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.96%.

About Eagle Point Credit (Get Rating)

Eagle Point Credit Co, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, and generate capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and junior debt tranches of CLOs. The company was founded on March 24, 2014 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.