Short Interest in Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Expands By 139.3%

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, an increase of 139.3% from the February 13th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.7 days.

OTCMKTS ELEZF opened at $18.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.67. Endesa has a 1-year low of $18.30 and a 1-year high of $28.10.

Endesa Company Profile

Endesa SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity. It is also involved in the natural gas sector and provides other energy-related services. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Supply, Distribution, and Structure. The Generation & Supply segment refers to the production of electricity from energy sources such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

