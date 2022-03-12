Short Interest in Eurazeo SE (OTCMKTS:EUZOF) Decreases By 52.9%

Eurazeo SE (OTCMKTS:EUZOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 52.9% from the February 13th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days.

OTCMKTS EUZOF remained flat at $$79.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.77. Eurazeo has a twelve month low of $79.91 and a twelve month high of $92.43.

Get Eurazeo alerts:

Eurazeo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eurazeo SA engages in investment activities. It operates through the offices located in Paris, New York, Sao Paulo, Seoul, Shanghai, London, Luxembourg, Frankfurt, Berlin and Madrid. The company was founded on July 18, 1969 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eurazeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurazeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.