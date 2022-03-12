Short Interest in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ) Rises By 135.7%

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 135.7% from the February 13th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEUZ. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,085,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF during the fourth quarter worth $641,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $602,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $553,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,266,000 after purchasing an additional 8,137 shares during the period.
FEUZ stock opened at $38.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.86. First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF has a 52-week low of $36.33 and a 52-week high of $55.85.
