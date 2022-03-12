Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Rises By 135.6%

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 192,000 shares, an increase of 135.6% from the February 13th total of 81,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTXO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,143,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,476,000 after buying an additional 54,894 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the second quarter valued at about $832,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 321,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,976,000 after buying an additional 37,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 34,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 5,280 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF stock opened at $31.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.71. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $28.43 and a twelve month high of $37.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.184 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

