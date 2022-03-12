Short Interest in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Expands By 92.2%

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 367,600 shares, an increase of 92.2% from the February 13th total of 191,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 16.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,378,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,508,000 after buying an additional 191,880 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 967,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,671,000 after purchasing an additional 14,323 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 849,282 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,242,000 after purchasing an additional 44,335 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 736,094 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,877,000 after purchasing an additional 137,252 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 5.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 293,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 15,831 shares during the period.

FCT remained flat at $$11.86 during trading on Friday. 113,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,173. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $11.35 and a 12 month high of $12.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.06 and its 200 day moving average is $12.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek a high-level of current income, and preserve capital by investing primarily in a portfolio of senior secured floating-rate corporate loans. The company was founded on May 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

