Short Interest in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Declines By 55.0%

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 55.0% from the February 13th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE:FLC traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.86. 26,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,327. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $19.13 and a 52-week high of $25.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.128 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 458,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,440,000 after acquiring an additional 13,523 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 93,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 14,336 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 92,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 12,560 shares during the period.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock. The company invests in traditional preferred stock, trust preferred securities, and hybrid securities that have characteristics of both equity, and debt securities.

