Short Interest in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Declines By 55.0%

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 55.0% from the February 13th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NYSE:FLC traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.86. 26,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,327. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $19.13 and a 52-week high of $25.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.73.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.128 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.
About Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund (Get Rating)
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock. The company invests in traditional preferred stock, trust preferred securities, and hybrid securities that have characteristics of both equity, and debt securities.
