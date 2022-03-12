Short Interest in FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Rises By 102.0%

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a growth of 102.0% from the February 13th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FUJIY traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.93. The stock had a trading volume of 55,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,931. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.84. FUJIFILM has a twelve month low of $55.56 and a twelve month high of $91.87.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. FUJIFILM had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 9.26%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FUJIFILM will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FUJIFILM Holdings, Inc engages in the development, production, sales and service of imaging, information, and document solutions. It operates through the following segments: Imaging Solutions, Information Solutions, and Document Solutions. The Imaging Solutions segment handles color films, digital cameras, optical devices, color paper, services and equipment for photofinishing, instant photo systems, etc.

