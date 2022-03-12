Short Interest in Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FUWAY) Increases By 141.7%

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FUWAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 141.7% from the February 13th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.
OTCMKTS FUWAY opened at $9.12 on Friday. Furukawa Electric has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.34.
About Furukawa Electric (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Furukawa Electric (FUWAY)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Furukawa Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Furukawa Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.