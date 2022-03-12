Short Interest in Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) Grows By 119.4%

Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 119.4% from the February 13th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBIZ opened at $19.69 on Friday. Global X E-commerce ETF has a 1-year low of $19.69 and a 1-year high of $36.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.30.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global X E-commerce ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 124,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $343,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 95,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter.

