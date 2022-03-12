Short Interest in Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) Grows By 119.4%

Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 119.4% from the February 13th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:EBIZ opened at $19.69 on Friday. Global X E-commerce ETF has a 1-year low of $19.69 and a 1-year high of $36.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.30.
The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.
