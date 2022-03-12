Short Interest in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) Increases By 93.9%

Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 93.9% from the February 13th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 915.7% during the third quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 176,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,579,000 after buying an additional 159,037 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 263,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,227,000 after acquiring an additional 140,263 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,694,000 after acquiring an additional 113,129 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,305,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 259,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,064,000 after purchasing an additional 39,751 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Millennials Consumer ETF alerts:

Shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF stock traded down $0.70 on Friday, hitting $33.38. The company had a trading volume of 9,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,537. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.30 and a 200-day moving average of $41.64. Global X Millennials Consumer ETF has a twelve month low of $32.84 and a twelve month high of $45.98.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Global X Millennials Consumer ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Millennials Consumer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Millennials Consumer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.