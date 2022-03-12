Short Interest in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Grows By 107.7%

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 61,700 shares, a growth of 107.7% from the February 13th total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000.

Get Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CATH opened at $51.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.18. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a one year low of $47.81 and a one year high of $61.25.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.387 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.33.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.