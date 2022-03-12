Short Interest in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE) Declines By 61.5%

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 112,600 shares, a decrease of 61.5% from the February 13th total of 292,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,161,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ETHE stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.02. The company had a trading volume of 4,229,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,897,531. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.25. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has a one year low of $13.74 and a one year high of $47.40.

Get Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.