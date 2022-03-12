Short Interest in Guardforce AI Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GFAI) Drops By 48.1%

Guardforce AI Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GFAI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 519,200 shares, a decrease of 48.1% from the February 13th total of 1,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Guardforce AI stock opened at $0.78 on Friday. Guardforce AI has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $4.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.80.
