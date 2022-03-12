Short Interest in Guardforce AI Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GFAI) Drops By 48.1%

Guardforce AI Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GFAI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 519,200 shares, a decrease of 48.1% from the February 13th total of 1,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Guardforce AI stock opened at $0.78 on Friday. Guardforce AI has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $4.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.80.

Get Guardforce AI alerts:

Guardforce AI Company Profile (Get Rating)

Guardforce AI Co Ltd. is an integrated security solutions provider which is trusted to protect and transport assets of public and private sector organizations. Guardforce AI Co Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Guardforce AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardforce AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.