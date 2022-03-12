Short Interest in Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) Increases By 91.4%

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 408,500 shares, an increase of 91.4% from the February 13th total of 213,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Guardion Health Sciences in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $0.60 price target for the company.

NASDAQ GHSI traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.21. 3,539,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,747,057. Guardion Health Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3.07. The company has a market cap of $5.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GHSI. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Guardion Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guardion Health Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guardion Health Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Guardion Health Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guardion Health Sciences by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 169,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

About Guardion Health Sciences

Guardion Health Sciences, Incis a clinical nutrition and diagnostics company, which develops medical foods and medical devices in the ocular health space and develops nutraceutical products to provide supportive health benefits to consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Medical Foods and Nutraceuticals & Medical Devices.

