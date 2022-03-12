Short Interest in Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP) Grows By 96.1%

Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 349,300 shares, an increase of 96.1% from the February 13th total of 178,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 279,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Happiness Biotech Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 102,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.32% of Happiness Biotech Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Happiness Biotech Group alerts:

NASDAQ:HAPP traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $0.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,335,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,526. Happiness Biotech Group has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $2.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average is $0.72.

Happiness Biotech Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powder, cordyceps mycelia, ejiao solution, American ginseng, and other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Happiness Biotech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Happiness Biotech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.