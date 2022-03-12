Short Interest in HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) Declines By 51.9%

HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 143,600 shares, a decline of 51.9% from the February 13th total of 298,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 363,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

HHR stock remained flat at $$15.03 during midday trading on Friday. HeadHunter Group has a 12 month low of $12.69 and a 12 month high of $68.18. The company has a market cap of $761.12 million, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.60.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.714 per share. This is a boost from HeadHunter Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.55. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. HeadHunter Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.35%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 2,249.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 405.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group in the fourth quarter worth $175,000. 52.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HeadHunter Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of HeadHunter Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of HeadHunter Group from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.83.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

