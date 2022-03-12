Short Interest in HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Rises By 119.3%

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, an increase of 119.3% from the February 13th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:HOCPY opened at $112.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 0.44. HOYA has a 12-month low of $111.59 and a 12-month high of $179.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. HOYA had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 22.00%. Equities research analysts expect that HOYA will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About HOYA (Get Rating)
HOYA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of imaging products, electronics, and medical-related equipment. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology, Life Care, and Others. The Information Technology segment develops, sells and produces input and output (I/O) device related products for the information & communications sector, including imaging, modern digital information and communications technology related products.
