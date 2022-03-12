Short Interest in HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Rises By 119.3%

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, an increase of 119.3% from the February 13th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HOCPY opened at $112.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 0.44. HOYA has a 12-month low of $111.59 and a 12-month high of $179.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. HOYA had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 22.00%. Equities research analysts expect that HOYA will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HOYA from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

HOYA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of imaging products, electronics, and medical-related equipment. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology, Life Care, and Others. The Information Technology segment develops, sells and produces input and output (I/O) device related products for the information & communications sector, including imaging, modern digital information and communications technology related products.

