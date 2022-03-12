Short Interest in Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN) Decreases By 51.1%

Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a decrease of 51.1% from the February 13th total of 61,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of HUSN traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.01. The stock had a trading volume of 128,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,289. Hudson Capital has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $9.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.42 and its 200 day moving average is $2.45.

About Hudson Capital (Get Rating)

Hudson Capital, Inc engages in the provision of financial solutions to small to medium sized enterprises. It also offers commercial payment advisory, international corporate financing advisory and intermediary bank loan advisory services. The company was founded by Jian Xin Lin and Jin Chi Xu on September 16, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

