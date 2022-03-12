Short Interest in Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN) Decreases By 51.1%

Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a decrease of 51.1% from the February 13th total of 61,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of HUSN traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.01. The stock had a trading volume of 128,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,289. Hudson Capital has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $9.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.42 and its 200 day moving average is $2.45.
