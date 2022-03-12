Short Interest in Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) Rises By 91.9%

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 332,700 shares, a growth of 91.9% from the February 13th total of 173,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of HYMC traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.88. 340,380,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,366,898. Hycroft Mining has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $7.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.02.

In other Hycroft Mining news, major shareholder Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 7,817,401 shares of Hycroft Mining stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total transaction of $7,192,008.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Hycroft Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Hycroft Mining by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 10,395 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hycroft Mining by 1,749.6% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 49,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 46,627 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and silver properties. The company was founded on August 28, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

