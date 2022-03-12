Short Interest in Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) Rises By 91.9%

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 332,700 shares, a growth of 91.9% from the February 13th total of 173,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of HYMC traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.88. 340,380,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,366,898. Hycroft Mining has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $7.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.02.
In other Hycroft Mining news, major shareholder Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 7,817,401 shares of Hycroft Mining stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total transaction of $7,192,008.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Hycroft Mining (Get Rating)
Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and silver properties. The company was founded on August 28, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
