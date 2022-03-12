Short Interest in IN8bio Inc (NASDAQ:INAB) Declines By 62.3%

IN8bio Inc (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a decline of 62.3% from the February 13th total of 70,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IN8bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IN8bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of IN8bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of IN8bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $434,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of IN8bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. Institutional investors own 9.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on INAB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IN8bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of IN8bio from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th.

INAB traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.20. The company had a trading volume of 151,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,364. IN8bio has a 12-month low of $2.69 and a 12-month high of $10.32. The company has a quick ratio of 20.31, a current ratio of 20.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.92.

IN8bio Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of cancers, including solid tumors using allogeneic, autologous, and genetically modified gamma-delta T cells. The company’s principal candidate includes INB-200, which are in clinical stage. IN8bio Inc is based in New York.

