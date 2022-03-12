Short Interest in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Increases By 129.2%

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 85,500 shares, a growth of 129.2% from the February 13th total of 37,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PIE. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,173,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,104,000 after purchasing an additional 14,958 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 442,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,767,000 after buying an additional 6,011 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 353,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,596,000 after buying an additional 15,164 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 332,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,090,000 after buying an additional 44,712 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after buying an additional 13,072 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PIE stock opened at $22.92 on Friday. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.41 and a fifty-two week high of $27.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.148 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

