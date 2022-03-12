Short Interest in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Rises By 104.2%

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a growth of 104.2% from the February 13th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OIA stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $7.03. 106,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,578. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.39 and a 200 day moving average of $7.83. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.93 and a fifty-two week high of $8.54.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 15,429 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 597,571 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 106,212 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,905 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares during the last quarter. 9.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

