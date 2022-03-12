Short Interest in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Rises By 104.2%

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a growth of 104.2% from the February 13th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of OIA stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $7.03. 106,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,578. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.39 and a 200 day moving average of $7.83. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.93 and a fifty-two week high of $8.54.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%.
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (OIA)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.