Short Interest in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Declines By 57.5%

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 44,500 shares, a drop of 57.5% from the February 13th total of 104,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUSL. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $169,000.

Shares of SUSL traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.25. 476,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,382. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 52-week low of $67.15 and a 52-week high of $85.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.80.

