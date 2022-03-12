Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) Drops By 50.0%

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.30. The stock had a trading volume of 684 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,955. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $24.23 and a 52 week high of $25.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.10.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%.
