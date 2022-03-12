Short Interest in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Increases By 91.5%

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 283,200 shares, a growth of 91.5% from the February 13th total of 147,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 175,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000.

IGOV traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,443. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.54. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.86 and a 12 month high of $53.74.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.197 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares International Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

About iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (Get Rating)

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

