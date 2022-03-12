Short Interest in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Expands By 154.2%

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 154.2% from the February 13th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,308 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,174 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 93,314 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares during the last quarter.

Get John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund alerts:

Shares of HEQ opened at $12.49 on Friday. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.63 and a 52 week high of $13.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.96 and a 200-day moving average of $12.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

About John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (Get Rating)

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.