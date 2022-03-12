Short Interest in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) Declines By 53.3%

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 53.3% from the February 13th total of 10,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 175,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of KVSC traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,822. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.79. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $10.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 153.8% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. now owns 152,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,504,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,742,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 416.7% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

