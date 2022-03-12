Short Interest in Koç Holding AS (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) Decreases By 59.1%

Koç Holding AS (OTCMKTS:KHOLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 59.1% from the February 13th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS KHOLY traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,388. Koç Holding AS has a 52 week low of $8.71 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.08.

Koç Holding AS engages in the provision of industrial services. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Automotive, Consumer Durables, Finance, and Other. The Energy segment operates in refinery, fuel distribution, LPG distribution, power generation, natural gas and other industries. The Automotive segment operates in various industries such as passenger cars, commercial vehicles, farm tractors and defense.

