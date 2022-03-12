Short Interest in Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Drops By 54.1%

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a decline of 54.1% from the February 13th total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of KUBTY stock traded down $1.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.42. The company had a trading volume of 57,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.27. Kubota has a one year low of $82.74 and a one year high of $125.81.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KUBTY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kubota from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup downgraded Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Kubota Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of agricultural and construction machinery equipment. It operates through the following segments: Machinery, Water and Environment, and Others. The Machinery segment includes agricultural and construction machinery, engines, and agricultural products. The Water and Environment segment provides environmental-related products and pipe-related products such as ductile iron pipes, plastic pipes, valves, and pumps.

