Short Interest in Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Expands By 97.5%

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 97.5% from the February 13th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KHNGY. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 316 to CHF 325 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 339 to CHF 270 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kuehne + Nagel International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a CHF 330 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kuehne + Nagel International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.20.

KHNGY stock traded down $1.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,425. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 1 year low of $49.90 and a 1 year high of $78.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.75 and its 200-day moving average is $62.63.

Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. The company was founded by August Kuehne and Friedrich Nagel in 1890 and is headquartered in Schindellegi, Switzerland.

