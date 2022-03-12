Short Interest in Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE) Declines By 50.6%

Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, a decline of 50.6% from the February 13th total of 66,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kuke Music during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kuke Music in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kuke Music in the third quarter worth approximately $163,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Kuke Music during the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Kuke Music during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,467,000. Institutional investors own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KUKE traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.75. 136,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,278. Kuke Music has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $11.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.70. The firm has a market cap of $110.88 million, a P/E ratio of -31.25 and a beta of -0.34.

Kuke Music Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides classical music licensing, subscription, and education services in China. It operates through two segments, Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business; and Music Events Business. The Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business segment distributes commercial copyrights and offers music education solutions.

