Short Interest in Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE) Declines By 50.6%

Mar 12th, 2022

Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, a decline of 50.6% from the February 13th total of 66,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kuke Music during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kuke Music in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kuke Music in the third quarter worth approximately $163,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Kuke Music during the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Kuke Music during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,467,000. Institutional investors own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KUKE traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.75. 136,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,278. Kuke Music has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $11.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.70. The firm has a market cap of $110.88 million, a P/E ratio of -31.25 and a beta of -0.34.

Kuke Music Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kuke Music Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides classical music licensing, subscription, and education services in China. It operates through two segments, Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business; and Music Events Business. The Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business segment distributes commercial copyrights and offers music education solutions.

