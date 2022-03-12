Short Interest in Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Grows By 95.5%

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a growth of 95.5% from the February 13th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 404,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

MARPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Marine Petroleum Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) by 289.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 75,600 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,200 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.78% of Marine Petroleum Trust worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Marine Petroleum Trust stock traded down $3.21 on Friday, hitting $10.89. 934,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,960. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.107 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is a positive change from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

Marine Petroleum Trust operates as a royalty trust. It engages in the administration and liquidation of rights to payments from certain oil and natural gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded on June 1, 1956 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

