Short Interest in Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Expands By 155.1%

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 98,200 shares, a growth of 155.1% from the February 13th total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Medalist Diversified REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Medalist Diversified REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Medalist Diversified REIT by 183.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 235,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 152,762 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Medalist Diversified REIT by 218,123.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 480,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 479,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Medalist Diversified REIT by 168.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 97,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 61,223 shares in the last quarter. 31.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MDRR opened at $1.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.85. Medalist Diversified REIT has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 6.98 and a quick ratio of 6.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. Medalist Diversified REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.40%.

About Medalist Diversified REIT

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, reposition, renovate, lease, and management of income-producing properties. It focuses on commercial properties, including flex-industrial and retail properties, multi-family residential properties, and limited service hotel properties. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Properties, Retail Center Properties, and Flex Center Property.

