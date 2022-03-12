Short Interest in MTR Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:MTCPY) Grows By 100.0%

MTR Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:MTCPY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS MTCPY remained flat at $$15.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 415. MTR has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.60.
MTR Company Profile (Get Rating)
