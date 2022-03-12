Short Interest in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Decreases By 56.3%

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decrease of 56.3% from the February 13th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRO. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the third quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the third quarter worth $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the third quarter worth $76,000.

NRO stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,215. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $5.30.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0312 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.83%.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

