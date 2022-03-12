Short Interest in Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMEHF) Grows By 108.5%

Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMEHF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 306,500 shares, an increase of 108.5% from the February 13th total of 147,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 613.0 days.

Nomura Real Estate stock traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.70. The stock had a trading volume of 5,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,052. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.49 and a 200 day moving average of $24.86. Nomura Real Estate has a 52-week low of $22.10 and a 52-week high of $24.75.

About Nomura Real Estate (Get Rating)

Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate company in Japan and internationally. The company develops, leases, and manages office buildings, commercial facilities, logistics facilities, and hotels; develops and sells condominiums and houses; operates housing with services for the elderly; develops rental properties; provides Internet advertising services for housing and living assistance services; provides asset management services for real estate securitization, including REITs and private placement funds and securities funds; and provides real estate brokerage and consulting, insurance agency, and real estate information Website management services.

