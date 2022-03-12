Short Interest in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Decreases By 50.7%

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 90,300 shares, a decrease of 50.7% from the February 13th total of 183,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 353,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund in the third quarter worth $2,430,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 21.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 754,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,615,000 after purchasing an additional 133,357 shares during the last quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $1,740,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 275,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after acquiring an additional 71,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 342.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 70,980 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NMZ traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.55. The stock had a trading volume of 324,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,888. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.66. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $13.30 and a 12 month high of $15.86.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%.

About Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (Get Rating)

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

