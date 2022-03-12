Short Interest in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) Declines By 48.1%

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a drop of 48.1% from the February 13th total of 55,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $12.27 on Friday. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $14.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.57.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%.
Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objectives is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and the alternative minimum tax applicable to individuals and to enhance portfolio value. The company was founded on July 29, 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
