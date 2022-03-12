Short Interest in Österreichische Post AG (OTCMKTS:OERCF) Expands By 105.3%

Österreichische Post AG (OTCMKTS:OERCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 337,800 shares, a growth of 105.3% from the February 13th total of 164,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OERCF stock remained flat at $$41.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.61. Österreichische Post has a 1 year low of $41.25 and a 1 year high of $55.25.

Get Österreichische Post alerts:

About Österreichische Post (Get Rating)

Österreichische Post AG engages in the provision of logistics and postal services. It operates through the following segments: Mail and Branch Network, Parcel and Logistics, and Corporate. The Mail and Branch Network segment comprises of collection, sorting, and delivery of letters, postcards, addressed and unaddressed direct mail items, and newspapers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Österreichische Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Österreichische Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.