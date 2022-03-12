Short Interest in OTR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OTRA) Grows By 153.8%

OTR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OTRA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, an increase of 153.8% from the February 13th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in OTR Acquisition by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 968,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,806,000 after purchasing an additional 90,106 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its position in OTR Acquisition by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 70,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in OTR Acquisition by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 574,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after purchasing an additional 43,136 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in OTR Acquisition by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 463,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new position in OTR Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $760,000. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Get OTR Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OTRA opened at $10.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.10. OTR Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $10.20.

OTR Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OTR Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OTR Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.