Short Interest in Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Expands By 107.3%

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 110,300 shares, an increase of 107.3% from the February 13th total of 53,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 208,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

PZG traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,680,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116,894. The company has a market capitalization of $37.61 million, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.80. Paramount Gold Nevada has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paramount Gold Nevada will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paramount Gold Nevada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PZG. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 73.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 28,642 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 134.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 37,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 874.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 362,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 325,626 shares during the last quarter. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paramount Gold Nevada Company Profile

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. Its projects include Sleeper Gold, Frost, and Grassy Mountain. The company was founded on June 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Winnemucca, NV.

