Short Interest in Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMY) Drops By 57.1%

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the February 13th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

ILPMY stock remained flat at $$1.65 during midday trading on Friday. Permanent TSB Group has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $2.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.81.

Permanent TSB Group Holdings Plc engages in the provision of retail financial services. The company offers a broad range of banking products and financial services to its customers including current accounts, retail and corporate and institutional deposits, residential mortgages, term loans, credit cards and overdrafts, as well as general insurance, pensions, investments and life insurance.

