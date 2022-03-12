Short Interest in Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMY) Drops By 57.1%

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the February 13th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
ILPMY stock remained flat at $$1.65 during midday trading on Friday. Permanent TSB Group has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $2.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.81.
About Permanent TSB Group (Get Rating)
