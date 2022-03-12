Short Interest in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC) Expands By 100.0%

Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BTEC opened at $36.64 on Friday. Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $62.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 89.4% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 14.0% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000.

