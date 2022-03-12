Short Interest in Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR) Grows By 108.5%

Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, an increase of 108.5% from the February 13th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRSR. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Prospector Capital by 64.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 11,124 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Prospector Capital by 3.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 709,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,879,000 after buying an additional 24,193 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Prospector Capital by 489.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 208,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 173,392 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Prospector Capital by 0.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 508,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prospector Capital by 20.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 883,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,572,000 after acquiring an additional 148,444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRSR traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $9.80. The stock had a trading volume of 39,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,185. Prospector Capital has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.74.

Prospector Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

