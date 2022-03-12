Short Interest in Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) Decreases By 53.2%

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a decline of 53.2% from the February 13th total of 3,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

NYSE QD traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,865,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,724. The company has a market capitalization of $182.16 million, a PE ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 24.49 and a quick ratio of 24.49. Qudian has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $3.24.

Qudian (NYSE:QD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($1.20). Qudian had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 66.54%. The company had revenue of $53.91 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Qudian from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qudian by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 189,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 96,777 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qudian in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Qudian in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,402,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qudian in the fourth quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qudian in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. 20.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qudian Inc is a technology platform which empowers the enhancement of online consumer finance experience in China. It operates a platform which uses data-enabled technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers cash credit products that provide funds in digital form and merchandise credit products.

