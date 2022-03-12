Short Interest in Rafina Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:VICA) Grows By 100.0%

Rafina Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:VICA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 709,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of VICA stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. Rafina Innovations has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02.

Get Rafina Innovations alerts:

Rafina Innovations Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rafina Innovations, Inc engages in the sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Clinics and Technology. The Clinics segment focuses on P&O Clinic located in Glasgow, Scotland. The Technology segment represents licensing of its proprietary technologies, and ultimately recurring royalty income as well as technology access fees.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rafina Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rafina Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.