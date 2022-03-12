Short Interest in RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Declines By 56.1%

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 56.1% from the February 13th total of 5,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 20,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In related news, Director Sheryl Lynn Cefali acquired 7,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $58,252.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth acquired 10,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.41 per share, for a total transaction of $75,582.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 21,381 shares of company stock worth $159,763 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RFIL. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in RF Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,197,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in RF Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $382,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in RF Industries by 323.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 36,917 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in RF Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in RF Industries by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 143,497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 24,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.68% of the company’s stock.

RFIL traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $6.76. 2,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,165. The firm has a market cap of $67.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.54. RF Industries has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $9.63.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $21.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.53 million. RF Industries had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 3.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that RF Industries will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RF Industries in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded RF Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RF Industries in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RF Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly segments. The RF Connector and Cable Assembly segment designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, OEM markets, and other end markets.

