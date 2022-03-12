Short Interest in Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. (NYSE:LEAP) Decreases By 50.7%

Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. (NYSE:LEAP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 46,600 shares, a decrease of 50.7% from the February 13th total of 94,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 136,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Ribbit LEAP by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 65,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 19,911 shares during the period. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ribbit LEAP during the 4th quarter worth about $2,769,000. MYDA Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ribbit LEAP by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 161,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 61,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Family Trust boosted its position in shares of Ribbit LEAP by 5,156.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Family Trust now owns 105,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 103,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LEAP traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.85. 32,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,055. Ribbit LEAP has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $13.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average of $10.09.

Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services and technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

