Short Interest in Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Drops By 52.4%

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 76,200 shares, a drop of 52.4% from the February 13th total of 160,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 636,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SAFRY stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.99. 328,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,458. Safran has a 1 year low of $25.15 and a 1 year high of $38.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

SAFRY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Safran from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Safran from €145.00 ($157.61) to €137.00 ($148.91) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Societe Generale raised Safran from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safran from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Safran from €134.00 ($145.65) to €130.00 ($141.30) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.50.

Safran SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft, defense and communication equipment and technologies. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, Defense & Aerosystems and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, tactical missiles and drones.

